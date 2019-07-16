George RR Martin Says He Was Desperately Trying to Stay Ahead of Game of Thrones

In a recent interview with a foreign publication, A Song of Ice and Fire saga author George RR Martin, whose books have inspired HBO's fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones, admitted that the internet fan culture and the outrage against the series ending will not affect the outcome in his two books, which are yet to release. However, he elaborated on how there was a temptation to do so based on fan reactions to the series.

Martin also revealed that there was intense pressure on him at one point in time to compete with the series, while he added that the "last three years have been strange since the show got ahead of the books." Martin explained that the pressure already peaked for him a few years ago when he said, "The most pressure I felt was a few years ago when I was desperately trying to stay ahead of the show. There was a point when the show was coming out in April and my editors said if I could finish the book by December they’d rush it out."

He continued, "And the pressure I felt that fall was the greatest pressure I’ve ever felt and then at a certain point it became apparent I’m not going to finish it by then. I don’t only want to finish it, I want to make it as good as I possibly can. Since then there’s been pressure but not like there was at that point. There’s no longer a race. The show is over. I’m writing the book. It will be done when it’s done."

About the ending of his novels--The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring-- he said, "The internet affects all this to a degree it was never affected before. But in the age of the internet, even if only one person in 100 figures it out then that one person posts it online and the other 99 people read it and go, ‘Oh, that makes sense.’ Suddenly the twist you’re building towards is out there. And there is a temptation to then change it."

