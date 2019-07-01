George RR Martin Slams 'Toxic' Fans Over Game of Thrones Online Backlash
George RR Martin, who wrote the original books 'Game of Thrones' is based on, has revealed that he’s a bit annoyed by all the negativity around the final season.
Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, courtesy of HBO
Game of Thrones came to its conclusion with the eighth and final season that aired on May 19. And the reactions seemed to lean towards a negative consensus, rather than neutral.
The series finale saw Bran the Broken (Isaac Hempstead Wright) become King of the Six Kingdoms in an unexpected twist, while Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen meet her end at the hands of her lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington).
Many viewers felt that Emilia Clarke's Daenerys didn't deserve that ending, considering how fiercely she lived. The fans also expressed displeasure over Bran being chosen the king of Westeros.
Now George RR Martin, who wrote the original books the series is based on, has revealed that he’s a bit annoyed by all the negativity around the final season.
Speaking on the podcast Maltin On Movies, Martin said, "The internet is toxic in a way that the old fanzine culture and fandoms – comic fans, science fiction fans in those days – was not. There were disagreements. There were feuds, but nothing like the madness that you see on the internet."
More than a million viewers signed a petition on Change.org to have the eighth season remade with "competent writers". “(Showrunners) David Benioff and DB Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers,” the petition read. “This series deserves a final season that makes sense.”
Martin believes none of his upcoming projects, which includes three spin-offs of Game of Thrones, can recreate the success of the now-concluded HBO epic fantasy drama.
"The scale of 'Game of Thrones's' success has -- reaching all over the world and invading the culture to (such an extent) -- it's not something anyone could ever anticipate, not something I expect to ever experience again," said Martin.
He said when he first started screenwriting in the early 1990s, his then-agent recommended him Adventures in the Screen Trade by William Goldman, in which one of the central maxims is "Nobody knows anything".
Looking back the writer said, Goldman was right as no one can predict what will interest the audience.
"My experience with 'Game of Thrones' just confirms that Goldman had it right: Nobody knows anything. Don't let anyone tell you what's produce-able, not produce-able," he added.
