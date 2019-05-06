Take the pledge to vote

George RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8, Here’s Why

Martin is currently devoting all his time working on the sixth novel in the Fire and Ice series, called The Winds of Winter.

News18.com

May 6, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
George RR Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire—the bestselling novels on which HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones is based—has revealed that he was offered a cameo in the show’s final season by its creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss but he turned it down.

“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do. But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly.

Notably, Martin is currently devoting all his time working on the sixth novel in the Fire and Ice series, called The Winds of Winter, which he has been famously writing since the last eight years.

Interestingly, Martin has previously shot a cameo for the show’s pilot episode. However, it never aired because the entire sequence was reshot. Talking about it, he added, “There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut. I was a guest at Dany’s (Daenerys Targaryen) wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.”

The final season of Game of Thrones premiered on April 14.

