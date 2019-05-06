English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
George RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Game of Thrones Season 8, Here’s Why
Martin is currently devoting all his time working on the sixth novel in the Fire and Ice series, called The Winds of Winter.
George RR Martin. (Image: Instagram)
Loading...
George RR Martin, the author of A Song of Ice and Fire—the bestselling novels on which HBO’s blockbuster fantasy series Game of Thrones is based—has revealed that he was offered a cameo in the show’s final season by its creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss but he turned it down.
“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do. But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly.
Notably, Martin is currently devoting all his time working on the sixth novel in the Fire and Ice series, called The Winds of Winter, which he has been famously writing since the last eight years.
Interestingly, Martin has previously shot a cameo for the show’s pilot episode. However, it never aired because the entire sequence was reshot. Talking about it, he added, “There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut. I was a guest at Dany’s (Daenerys Targaryen) wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.”
The final season of Game of Thrones premiered on April 14.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
“David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do. But I didn’t think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast,” Martin told Entertainment Weekly.
Notably, Martin is currently devoting all his time working on the sixth novel in the Fire and Ice series, called The Winds of Winter, which he has been famously writing since the last eight years.
Interestingly, Martin has previously shot a cameo for the show’s pilot episode. However, it never aired because the entire sequence was reshot. Talking about it, he added, “There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut. I was a guest at Dany’s (Daenerys Targaryen) wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke.”
The final season of Game of Thrones premiered on April 14.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This is Why Priyanka Chopra's Brother Siddharth's Marriage Was Called Off
- OnePlus 7 Pro Pricing, Specifications Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Here Are The Details
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Iraq Government Bans Online Games Including PUBG Over Threat to National Security
- Lok Sabha Secretary-General Inaugurates Electric Charging Stations in Parliament
- In a First, Israel Has Responded to a Cyber Attack With an Air Strike on Hamas in The Gaza Strip
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results