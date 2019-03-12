Gerard Butler Airstream Trailer Worth USD 11,000 Stolen From Parking Lot

Actor Gerard Butler has been the victim of a real-life crime as his $11,000 airstream trailer was stolen from a parking lot ahead of a planned restoration project.It was stolen in California earlier this week.According to TMZ, law enforcement said that the aluminium motor home was taken from the parking lot at a fabrication shop in the San Fernando Valley, reports dailymail.co.uk.A source told the site that the Scottish-born actor brought the mobile home out of state and that it was essentially a shell which he was having restored.The star has endured a few stressful months after he was one of the stars whose home was affected by the fires which spread rapidly across California.On November 10, 2018, he returned to his home to find it damaged by the fast-moving Woolsey fire. He shared an Instagram of the devastation as he stood in front of the remains of the building and his burned out truck.He captioned it: "Returned to my house in Malibu after evacuating. Heartbreaking time across California."Inspired as ever by the courage, spirit and sacrifice of firefighters. Thank you Los Angeles Fire Department."