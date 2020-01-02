Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Gerard Butler Welcomes New Year Doing Suryanamaskar in Rishikesh

Gerard Butler began the New Year in India doing the Suryanamaskar by the Ganges in Rishikesh.

IANS

Updated:January 2, 2020, 6:27 PM IST
Gerard Butler Welcomes New Year Doing Suryanamaskar in Rishikesh
credits - Yash Birla instagram

Hollywood star Gerard Butler started the new decade with an Indian adventure. The P.S. I Love You actor rang in the new year soaking in the vibrancy of the Indian culture in Rishikesh.

Butler took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself doing the Suryanamaskar in Rishikesh. The image gives the impression that the actor is holding the sun in his hands.

"Let your light shine in to the new decade. Sending you all love. Happy New Year from the Himalayas," he wrote along with the image.

Fitness enthusiast Yash Birla also shared some moments from his meeting with the Hollywood star, credited for movies like 300, How to Train Your Dragon, The Hidden World and thriller trilogy Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen and Angel Has Fallen.

"Rishikesh is rising... London has not fallen... 300 percent ... a day well spent and most memorable in the resonance of the holy Ganges @gerardbutler," Yash wrote.

The images posted by Yash show Butler posing with Birla. Butler is seen wearing a T-shirt, baggy pants and a scarf. The river Ganges can be seen in the background. It is believed that Butler was accompanied by his girlfriend Morgan Brown.

Last month, Butler also joined Buddhist worshippers for a festive service by Buddhist monk the Dalai Lama in Karnataka. In one image, the actor is donning a tilak on his forehead as he posed for pictures with devotees and pilgrims.

This is not Butler's first trip to India. He escaped attention during his trip to Jaipur a few years ago. In 2009, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan organised a bash for the actor in Mumbai.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
