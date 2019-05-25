Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
2-min read

German Bakery Blast Survivor Thanks Arjun Kapoor for Telling His Story in India's Most Wanted

Reacting to 'India's Most Wanted,' a real-life blast survivor from Pune wrote a special message for Arjun Kapoor and team on Twitter.

News18.com

Updated:May 25, 2019, 1:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
German Bakery Blast Survivor Thanks Arjun Kapoor for Telling His Story in India's Most Wanted
Image of Arjun Kapoor from India's Most Wanted, courtesy of actor's Instagram account.
Loading...
Arjun Kapoor-starrer India’s Most Wanted deals with terror outfits currently in operation. It opens with a scene of deadly blasts that took place in Pune's German Bakery, followed by a series of freak blast incidents that ripped across country's various cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur and so on.

The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial follows intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, played by Arjun, hot on the trail of 'India's Osama Bin Laden,' who thinks nothing of spilling the blood of innocents. In short, this crime thriller pays a homage to slain citizens and functions as a befitting tribute to the unsung heroes of India.

Read: Aladdin Movie Review: Will Smith is a Charming Showstopper in an Enthralling Fantasy

Getting emotional over Arjun's India's Most Wanted, a survivor of one of these bomb blasts that took place in German Bakery in 2010 took to social media to thank Arjun for the film. Writing to Arjun on social media, a user Harsh Hede mentioned, "I sincerely salute those heroes for capturing the person who is responsible for my worst nightmares. I know how difficult it's to survive a bomb blast. I will never forget 13th Feb, 2010. Thanks @arjunk26 @foxstarhindi and @rajkumar_rkg for telling this story of #IndiasMostWanted (sic)."

Replying to Harsh's comments, Arjun wrote, "We can’t take away ur trauma but I hope u feel slightly better knowing India s intelligence did everything in their power to bring him to justice... (sic)."




Unfortunately, after releasing on Friday, May 24 in India, India's Most Wanted has opened to lukewarm response from the audience. As per trade estimates, Arjun's film trailed behind Will Smith's Aladdin and Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi, while earning less than 2 crore on day one.

Read: Brightburn Movie Review: This Intriguing and Gory Film Cannot Be Taken Seriously

In her review of India's Most Wanted, News 18's Priyanka Singh Jha wrote, "The movie does have a good story, but unfortunately, its full potential has not been mined. Sans the high-octane drama expected in this genre of films, India’s Most Wanted is unlikely to be on the most wanted on a viewing list in theatres. It is more likely to make it to your stay-at-home-and-watch list."

Read: India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor's Film Cuts to Chase Minus Thrills

Follow @News18Movies for more

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram