German Bakery Blast Survivor Thanks Arjun Kapoor for Telling His Story in India's Most Wanted
Reacting to 'India's Most Wanted,' a real-life blast survivor from Pune wrote a special message for Arjun Kapoor and team on Twitter.
Image of Arjun Kapoor from India's Most Wanted, courtesy of actor's Instagram account.
Arjun Kapoor-starrer India’s Most Wanted deals with terror outfits currently in operation. It opens with a scene of deadly blasts that took place in Pune's German Bakery, followed by a series of freak blast incidents that ripped across country's various cities like Hyderabad, Jaipur and so on.
The Raj Kumar Gupta directorial follows intelligence officer Prabhat Kapoor, played by Arjun, hot on the trail of 'India's Osama Bin Laden,' who thinks nothing of spilling the blood of innocents. In short, this crime thriller pays a homage to slain citizens and functions as a befitting tribute to the unsung heroes of India.
Read: Aladdin Movie Review: Will Smith is a Charming Showstopper in an Enthralling Fantasy
Getting emotional over Arjun's India's Most Wanted, a survivor of one of these bomb blasts that took place in German Bakery in 2010 took to social media to thank Arjun for the film. Writing to Arjun on social media, a user Harsh Hede mentioned, "I sincerely salute those heroes for capturing the person who is responsible for my worst nightmares. I know how difficult it's to survive a bomb blast. I will never forget 13th Feb, 2010. Thanks @arjunk26 @foxstarhindi and @rajkumar_rkg for telling this story of #IndiasMostWanted (sic)."
Replying to Harsh's comments, Arjun wrote, "We can’t take away ur trauma but I hope u feel slightly better knowing India s intelligence did everything in their power to bring him to justice... (sic)."
Unfortunately, after releasing on Friday, May 24 in India, India's Most Wanted has opened to lukewarm response from the audience. As per trade estimates, Arjun's film trailed behind Will Smith's Aladdin and Vivek Oberoi's PM Narendra Modi, while earning less than 2 crore on day one.
Read: Brightburn Movie Review: This Intriguing and Gory Film Cannot Be Taken Seriously
In her review of India's Most Wanted, News 18's Priyanka Singh Jha wrote, "The movie does have a good story, but unfortunately, its full potential has not been mined. Sans the high-octane drama expected in this genre of films, India’s Most Wanted is unlikely to be on the most wanted on a viewing list in theatres. It is more likely to make it to your stay-at-home-and-watch list."
Read: India's Most Wanted Movie Review: Arjun Kapoor's Film Cuts to Chase Minus Thrills
We can’t take away ur trauma but I hope u feel slightly better knowing India s intelligence did everything in their power to bring him to justice... https://t.co/CibBfzTh0H— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 24, 2019
