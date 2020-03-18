German Big Brother Housemates Break Down After Hearing About Coronavirus Live on TV

Trust reality show makers to make sensational content out of the most grim situations. If you are TV show producer, every thing is an opportunity to create eyeball grabbing content, and that's what the makers of the German Big Brother did.

The contestants of the German edition of the reality show were told on live TV about the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. It's been more than a month since the cast first entered the house - when the 18 of them walked in, the first cases of coronavirus outside of Wuhan were first being reported.

Newer contestants, who entered the show just days ago, were banned from telling others about the pandemic. They were informed in a highly publicised episode of the reality show.

Germany now has more than 6,000 cases and 13 deaths. Some housemates could be seen crying as they were shown a video that caught them up on the spread of coronavirus, reported BBC.

The HGs of Big Brother Germany are currently being informed about the coronavirus. So far they've seen a news special & they're asking questions now. IMO the host & a doctor are downplaying the situation (maybe to avoid self evictions). HGs are calm, but a bit confused... #bbcan8 pic.twitter.com/yS5r885TA3 — Michi #BBCAN8 (@Michi_BBnStuff) March 17, 2020

The contestants then were allowed to ask questions to the show's resident doctor, who was sitting behind a glass screen, and watched video messages from relatives.

One contestant burst into tears and reportedly said she was worried about her mother, who has a lung condition. Their relatives tried to cheer them up, joking that the contestants were probably in the safest place in Germany - and asking whether they could bring some toilet roll back with them.

The popular global reality TV franchise puts a group of strangers into a house for weeks on end, completely cutting off their contact with the outside world.

