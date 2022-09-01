German Kid Sings Superstar Vishnuvardhan’s Famous Noorondu Nenapu Song, Video Viral

Superstar Vishnuvardhan’s fame has reached almost every Kannada household. The actor, who needs no introduction, has delivered some groundbreaking performances in films like Yajamana, Apthamitra, Naagarahaav, Kotigobba, and Sahasa Simha has etched a special place in the hearts of millions of fans.

It seems that Vishnuvardhan’s stardom is not restricted to India. It has reached beyond the seas as well. Recently, a video that has grabbed the attention of netizens and Vishnuvardhan fans shows a kid from Germany lip-syncing to one of the actor’s famous songs seamlessly.

News18 Kannada dropped the astounding video on the micro-blogging site. “Reels for a Kannada song by a German boy,” read the tweet.



The adorable video shows a little kid dressed in a suit and tie matching the lyrics of Vishnuvardhan’s classic song Noorondu Nenapu from the 1984 film Bandhana. The talented kid flaunted his acting prowess by lending his voice to the famous song flawlessly.

The kid from Germany also held a wine glass in his hands similar to Vishnuvardhan’s character Harish in the film. He faced the lens and seemed to sing from the bottom of his heart, placing his hand on his chest, and feeling the lyrics. The video concluded with the child sipping on a glass of wine.

Vishnuvardhan’s film Bandhan was widely popular among audiences and the movie’s songs are still a rage among many. Bandhan narrated the tale of a simpleton Harish, played beautifully by Vishnuvardhan who falls in love with Nandani aka Suhasini Maniratnam. However, Harish is left heartbroken after he learns that Nandani is going to marry his childhood friend.

Helmed by renowned director Rajendra Singh Babu, Bandhan bagged the 32nd National Award.

