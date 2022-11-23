Blind German Singer Performs Kantara Song 'Varaha Roopam'; Rishab Shetty Has Best Reaction

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has become nothing short of a national phenomenon ever since its debut on September 30. After KGF 2, Kantara is yet another cinematic marvel to come out of Kannada cinema this year. Now, the action thriller film has gone global and how! Kantara found ardent fans in many people abroad. And, one of them is CassMae, a renowned German singer and songwriter.

CassMae, who has done multiple covers of South Indian songs to great appreciation from desi audiences, has now come up with her very own cover of Varaha Roopam, one of the soundtracks from Kantara. The visually impaired singer recently sang Varaha Roopam to perfection and even aced the Indian classical notes in her melodious rendition of the Kannada song. A couple of days ago, she posted the cover on Instagram and revealed that she was being asked to do a cover of Varaha Roopam for quite some time. She also added additional piano notes to the song and asked social media users if they liked it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CassMae (@cassmaeofficial)

CassMae’s soulful cover caught the attention of none other than Kantara star Rishab Shetty himself, who was clearly impressed by her rendition of Varaha Roopam. He retweeted the video with folded hands and a heart emoji to display his appreciation of the German singer’s cover.

Notably, the makers of Kantara have faced charges of plagiarism for this very song. A Kerala-based band, Thaikkudam Bridge, have alleged that Varaha Roopam was directly lifted from one of their songs, titled Navarasam. A Kerala court then asked the Kantara team to not play Varaha Roopam in theatres or streaming platforms without the permission of Thaikkudam Bridge.

