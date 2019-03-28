LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Not Interested in Casting a 'White Dude' as the Lead in His Movie

Jordan Peele's statement comes when Hollywood has seemingly reached a saturation point and formula films featuring the conventional white man as the lead actor is slowly weeding out of fashion

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2019, 10:47 AM IST
Image: Jordan Peele/Instagram
Hollywood writer-director and comedian Jordan Peele (Get Out and Us) has claimed in an interview that he does not see a white man playing a lead role in his films. Peele said, "I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie."

Peele's statement comes when Hollywood has seemingly reached a saturation point and formula films featuring the conventional white man as the lead actor is slowly weeding out of fashion. Recently, there were reports that Christopher Nolan is also planning to cast a non-white lead actor, a first for the director.

In an interview given to hollywoodreporter.com, Peele added, "The way I look at it," he explained, "I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes."

After Get Out (2017), which was reportedly made at a modest budget of USD 4.5 million, became a globally successful venture, Peele's Us, featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, has become the biggest original American horror film, after it banked USD 70 million in the opening weekend. It surpassed A Quiet Place (2018) to clinch the top spot and is backed by Peele's visionary screenplay and distinct direction style.

With his growing clout in Hollywood, Peele is all game for changing the rules that he seems to disagree with. His latest horror flick features an all non-white cast in the lead and is set to earn him even more recognition.

