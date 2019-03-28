English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Get Out' Director Jordan Peele Not Interested in Casting a 'White Dude' as the Lead in His Movie
Jordan Peele's statement comes when Hollywood has seemingly reached a saturation point and formula films featuring the conventional white man as the lead actor is slowly weeding out of fashion
Image: Jordan Peele/Instagram
Loading...
Hollywood writer-director and comedian Jordan Peele (Get Out and Us) has claimed in an interview that he does not see a white man playing a lead role in his films. Peele said, "I don’t see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don’t like white dudes. But I’ve seen that movie."
Peele's statement comes when Hollywood has seemingly reached a saturation point and formula films featuring the conventional white man as the lead actor is slowly weeding out of fashion. Recently, there were reports that Christopher Nolan is also planning to cast a non-white lead actor, a first for the director.
Read: In A First Ever, Christopher Nolan's New Film To Have a Non-White Lead: Report
In an interview given to hollywoodreporter.com, Peele added, "The way I look at it," he explained, "I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes."
After Get Out (2017), which was reportedly made at a modest budget of USD 4.5 million, became a globally successful venture, Peele's Us, featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, has become the biggest original American horror film, after it banked USD 70 million in the opening weekend. It surpassed A Quiet Place (2018) to clinch the top spot and is backed by Peele's visionary screenplay and distinct direction style.
With his growing clout in Hollywood, Peele is all game for changing the rules that he seems to disagree with. His latest horror flick features an all non-white cast in the lead and is set to earn him even more recognition.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Peele's statement comes when Hollywood has seemingly reached a saturation point and formula films featuring the conventional white man as the lead actor is slowly weeding out of fashion. Recently, there were reports that Christopher Nolan is also planning to cast a non-white lead actor, a first for the director.
Read: In A First Ever, Christopher Nolan's New Film To Have a Non-White Lead: Report
In an interview given to hollywoodreporter.com, Peele added, "The way I look at it," he explained, "I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes."
After Get Out (2017), which was reportedly made at a modest budget of USD 4.5 million, became a globally successful venture, Peele's Us, featuring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, has become the biggest original American horror film, after it banked USD 70 million in the opening weekend. It surpassed A Quiet Place (2018) to clinch the top spot and is backed by Peele's visionary screenplay and distinct direction style.
With his growing clout in Hollywood, Peele is all game for changing the rules that he seems to disagree with. His latest horror flick features an all non-white cast in the lead and is set to earn him even more recognition.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- TikTok Releases Localised Version of Safety Centre 10 Indian Languages Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
- Xiaomi Trolls Huawei P30 Series, Says Mi 9 is a Superior Smartphone Than The P30 At Lesser Price
- Priyanka Chopra Dances to 'Tareefan' With Nick Jonas, See Sonam Kapoor's Reaction
- Space Debris May Add Hidden Costs to Mission Shakti
- Boeing Unveils 737 Max 8 Flight System's Fix 18 Days After Ethiopian Airlines Crash
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results