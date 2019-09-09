Take the pledge to vote

Get Out of the Way Guys, Pierce Brosnan Wants a Woman to Play James Bond Now

Four-time James Bond star Pierce Brosnan says that it is high time the men made way for a woman to star as the MI6 agent, but is doubtful it will actually happen under the current producers.

News18.com

Updated:September 9, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Get Out of the Way Guys, Pierce Brosnan Wants a Woman to Play James Bond Now
Four-time James Bond star Pierce Brosnan says that it is high time the men made way for a woman to star as the MI6 agent, but is doubtful it will actually happen under the current producers.
Pierce Brosnan played James Bond in four films - Tomorrow Never Dies, Die Another Day, Golden Eye and The World Is Not Enough. The actor calls his 007 stint a career milestone and his biggest achievement.

Brosnan said he looks back at those four films as his career highlight. "James Bond has a certain significance and a deep pride. I will be asked about him until my dying days – it just goes with the territory. He's a beloved character. I was honoured to play the role and I rejuvenated a franchise that had been dormant," he said.

The 66-year-old is of the opinion that now is the time to pass the legendary role onto a woman, as Lashana Lynch is rumoured to take over as the Bond from Daniel Craig in the upcoming installment No Time to Die.

Talking about the prospect of a female Bond, Brosnan told The Hollywood Reporter, "Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting."

However, the Irish actor is doubtful that the change will happen on screen under the current producers - Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. "I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch," he added.

Brosnan also said that the franchise approach towards the seductive spy character in the #MeToo era will have to change with the times. "Without question, yes... The #MeToo movement has been relevant and significant and well needed in our society, so they'll have to address that," he said.

