Get, Set, Groove: Varun Dhawan is All Set to Shoot a Party Song With Anil Kapoor for Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan is all set to make us groove with his new dance number for the upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and we can’t keep calm. And what’s even better? The actor will be sharing the dance floor with none other than Anil Kapoor! Varun is reportedly rehearsing for the dance number in a studio close to his residence in Mumbai. The dance number for the upcoming film - choreographed by Adil - is slated to go on floors by the end of August. According to a report by ETimes, Varun has dedicated all his time and energy in perfecting his dance moves for this number, post the wrapping of his shooting schedule of Bhediya.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo, directed by Raj Mehta is a light-hearted comedy-drama that traces the lives of two couples from two generations. Besides Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, the film also stars Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Raj Mehta, who directed the multi-starrer comedy film Good Newwz earlier, is set to tell the tale of love and a generation gap through his new film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. This wholesome family entertainment film went on floors in November 2020, but was soon halted as multiple actors contracted COVID-19 - Varun Dhawan also tested positive.

Earlier, Varun had shared an update from the sets of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In December 2020, the 34-year-old actor shared a picture with his co-star Kiara and wrote, “And we are back. Jug Jugg Jeeyo with my praying partner.”

Take a look:

Varun, star of films such as Sui Dhaaga, October, Kalank, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Street Dancer 3D and Badlapur, was last seen in the 2020 comedy-drama Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The Student Of The Year actor has an impressive line-up of films. He has horror drama Bhediya with Kriti Sanon and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Kiara Advani in the pipeline.

