Get Well Soon Baba: Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matondkar Pray for Sanjay Dutt's Speedy Recovery

Sanjay Dutt's former co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Urmila Matondkar have wished him a speedy recovery after unconfirmed reports suggested that he'd been diagnosed with lung cancer following his sabbatical announcement for "medical treatment."

Urmila took to Instagram to share an old picture of them from the 1997 film Daud, alongside a note that read: "Such an upsetting n horrible news that @duttsanjay has been diagnosed of lung cancer..but then again he has been such a fighter all his life.. here is wishing him a speedy recovery #prayersforspeedyrecovery #getwellsoon."

However, when News18 contacted Dutt's team late Tuesday night about the unconfirmed reports of the actor's cancer diagnosis, they simply said, "we will issue a statement tomorrow."

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt, who was hospitalised in Mumbai's Lilavati during the weekend due to breathing problems and chest discomfort, conveyed to fans that he was taking a break. Dutt, 61, said he needed the break for medical treatment and urged fans not to pay attention to any other speculation.

"Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," read the note Dutt shared on social media.

Dutt's Dhamaal co-star Riteish Deshmukh also commented on the post. Riteish wrote, "Get well soon Baba. We love you. Our prayers are with you for your speedy recovery."

On the work front, Dutt will next be seen in Sadak 2, along with Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. Sadak 2 is a follow-up of Mahesh Bhatt's 1991 hit Sadak and is produced by his brother Mukesh Bhatt.