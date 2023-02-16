Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife, actress Renu Desai has revealed that she is suffering from heart and other health issues. She shared a courageous post on social media platforms on Tuesday, talking about the same. The actress also mentioned that she is currently undergoing treatment and is hopeful to get better soon. She shared a smiling selfie on Instagram with a small glimpse of a Holter monitor attached to her chest. The device detects the risks of irregular heartbeats. The text displayed on the post read: “My little Iron man moment because of the Holter Machine.”

In the long note in the post’s caption, Renu stated, “All my near and dear ones know that I have been dealing with heart and some other health issues for a few years and at times it really gets very difficult to find the strength to make sense of it all.”

She also mentioned that the reason she is posting this on Instagram now is to remind herself and many others, who are struggling with their own problems, that they “have to be strong no matter what and keep having faith in the process and take it one day at a time.”

“The Universe has its own sweet plans for us. And at times, as Skipper, the Penguin said ‘Just smile and wave, boys. Smile and wave’ (the treatments, meditation, yoga, nutrition, etc are going on and hopefully I should be getting back to normal life and to shooting soon),” concluded her post.

Her fans have shared their warm wishes for her speedy recovery in the comments section. One of the users wrote, “More strength and power to you ma’am, come back stronger than before.” Another person said, “All the love, Renu. I didn’t know! Your words hold so close. I wish you smiles and strength and health galore.”

After her divorce from Pawan Kalyan, Renu has been living with her children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. The actress is all set to make her comeback to the big screens after 18 years with Ravi Teja-starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao.

Read all the Latest Movies News here