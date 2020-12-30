Getting Married Before 30 the Stupidest Thing: Pooja Bedi's Advice to Daughter Alaya F

Actress Alaya F, who made her debut early this year with Jawaani Jaaneman talked about her relationship with her mother Pooja Bedi, and the advice she got from the Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar actress. In an interview with journalist Rajeev Masand, Alaya said that her mother told her not to get married before 30.

Alaya was asked about being raised by a single mother. She said, “When you’re raised by single parents, they are inherently very independent, so they like to pass that on to their children. Both my parents, for that matter, have constantly said to me ‘You have to be financially independent’. And in a country where parents usually put pressure on their kids for marriage, my parents are the complete opposite. They’re like ‘Also, if you get married before you’re 30 you’re doing the stupidest thing you’ve done in your life. Focus on your career, focus on your work, focus on building yourself’. That’s been said to me all the time.”

Alaya had previously spoken about her parents separation, saying that she was very young when it happened so she doesn't have much of a memory of it. She also said that her parents are in great terms and it is okay that they are divorced.

Alaya's debut film Jawaani Jaaneman also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. The young actress was also praised for her performance in the film. She has reportedly shot for her next film with director Anurag Kashyap.