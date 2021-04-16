Getting Married to Vivek Has Been the Best Decision of My Life, Says Divyanka Tripathi

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is one of the leading faces of the Indian television industry. Known for portraying the character of Dr. Ishita Iyer in the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka enjoys a huge fan-following. Recently, the actress opened up about her relationship with actor husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple got married in the year 2016.During a conversation with Etimes , the actress, who hails from a small town in Bhopal, revealed that she had no dreams of becoming an actress. She had just finished her graduation when she was offered a role in the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann​. And then, she moved to Mumbai.Talking about how she fell for husband Vivek and who proposed first, Divyanka revealed that they met on the sets of the show, Ye Hai Mohabbatein and in just a few meetings, they fell for each other. Although Vivek had proposed to her first, they took a long time discerning their relationship before breaking the news to their parents.

On asked whether she was sure of her decision of marrying Vivek, she told, “I was sure about this more than anything else in the world. I wasn’t sure as much about becoming an actor. Getting married to Vivek has probably been the best decision of my life."

When asked about her family’s reaction to dating her then-boyfriend and now husband Vivek, the actress said that her father had some doubts. She hadn’t seen him doing that in the case of her earlier ‘friends’. This was probably because the duo wanted to get married.

Divyanka told that after introducing Vivek to her family, her father, sister, and brother-in-law had a detailed interaction with him. In fact, Vivek’s family also had a private meeting with Divyanka in a closed room.

She continued that the involvement of families in the matters of marriage is important as “the couple tries to keep the marriage going as they understand that it is a responsibility.”

