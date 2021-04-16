Getting Married to Vivek Has Been the Best Decision of My Life, Says Divyanka Tripathi

On asked whether she was sure of her decision of marrying Vivek, she told, “I was sure about this more than anything else in the world. I wasn’t sure as much about becoming an actor. Getting married to Vivek has probably been the best decision of my life."
When asked about her family’s reaction to dating her then-boyfriend and now husband Vivek, the actress said that her father had some doubts. She hadn’t seen him doing that in the case of her earlier ‘friends’. This was probably because the duo wanted to get married.
Divyanka told that after introducing Vivek to her family, her father, sister, and brother-in-law had a detailed interaction with him. In fact, Vivek’s family also had a private meeting with Divyanka in a closed room.
She continued that the involvement of families in the matters of marriage is important as “the couple tries to keep the marriage going as they understand that it is a responsibility.”
