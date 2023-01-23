‘Getting Ready For Kiccha Sudeep's Next Film:’ Vikrant Rona Director Anup Bhandari

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s last film Vikrant Rona received a mixed response. The supernatural thriller got negative reviews from many critics, but was loved by viewers. The Anup Bhandari directorial was released in July, last year. Now, new information has come to the fore. The actor-director duo is all set to collaborate on yet another project. In an interview with News18 Kannada Digital, Anup spilled the beans. The director said, “We are getting ready for Sudeep’s film. It will be a big-budget movie. Sudeep himself will announce what the production will be.”

Anup also revealed that the pre-production work of the movie is going on, and they are busy with it now. The filmmaker explained that the scripting has reached a certain stage. But more information about the untitled movie is yet to be announced. Kiccha’s fans will surely be excited to know more about the film. But for that, they will have to wait.

The Kannada actor once revealed that he has decided to make three films a year. So, apart from his collaboration with Anup, what more projects is Kiccha looking at?

According to sources, Kiccha will be working on a film under the KRG Studios. The 49-year-old actor might collaborate with producer Karthik Gowda, the founder of the studios. The production house’s social media handle started this speculation after they posted a BTS picture last week of Kiccha and Karthik, engaged in a discussion along with other team members of KRG Studios. Confirmation or an official announcement regarding the film is awaited. Kiccha is also reportedly going to reunite with his Ranna filmmaker Nanda Kishore. The director is apparently writing a script for Kiccha. Now, It will be interesting to see which film’s announcement is made first.

Vikrant Rona, on the other hand, made it to the list of films in contention for Oscars 2023. Both Kiccha and Anup took to social media last week to share their happiness about this news.

