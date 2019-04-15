English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Getting to Direct Makes Me a Better Actor, Team Player, Says Brie Larson
Brie Larson has turned director for her new project Unicorn Store.
Brie Larson in a still from the film Captain Marvel. (Image: Disney-Marvel Studios/AP)
Loading...
Oscar winning-actress Brie Larson donned the director's hat for her new project Unicorn Store. She says her new directing duties have made her a better actor.
Larson, who has become the first to lead a female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel, feels that having the knowledge of directing films has improved her as an actor.
"Directing makes me a much better actor because you see the entire process. Actors don't get to be part of pre-production as much...they are not seeing what everybody does on the team," Larson told media during the promotion of her forthcoming film Avengers: Endgame in Seoul on Monday.
"Sometimes everybody gets caught up in their roles specifically. They don't see the bigger picture...how they fit in this larger scope. And with films like these in particular where it's beyond what's happening on set, there are people all over the world working on CGI, working behind the scenes and so having that awareness I think makes me a better team player," she added.
She suited up once again to play the powerful superhero Captain Marvel for Avengers: Endgame, which will put an end to over 10 years of storytelling involving some of the mightiest superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America.
"I shot this (...Endgame) before Captain Marvel. I wasn't fully aware of what we were doing and I still haven't seen the film so, I don't know what kind of a role I am playing in this," she said.
Larson, who has become the first to lead a female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain Marvel, feels that having the knowledge of directing films has improved her as an actor.
"Directing makes me a much better actor because you see the entire process. Actors don't get to be part of pre-production as much...they are not seeing what everybody does on the team," Larson told media during the promotion of her forthcoming film Avengers: Endgame in Seoul on Monday.
"Sometimes everybody gets caught up in their roles specifically. They don't see the bigger picture...how they fit in this larger scope. And with films like these in particular where it's beyond what's happening on set, there are people all over the world working on CGI, working behind the scenes and so having that awareness I think makes me a better team player," she added.
She suited up once again to play the powerful superhero Captain Marvel for Avengers: Endgame, which will put an end to over 10 years of storytelling involving some of the mightiest superheroes like Iron Man and Captain America.
"I shot this (...Endgame) before Captain Marvel. I wasn't fully aware of what we were doing and I still haven't seen the film so, I don't know what kind of a role I am playing in this," she said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Xiaomi Redmi Y3 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Expected to Launch in India on April 24: Here Are The Details
- 'Priyanka Chopra's Sister-in-Law': What Indians Googled During 'Game Of Thrones' Season 8
- Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Truth in Silly Speculations’
- Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of GoT Season 8 Premiere
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results