1-MIN READ

'Getting Used to New Normal,' Says Dipika Kakar As She Steps Out With Husband Shoaib Ibrahim

credits - Dipika Kakar Instagram

Dipika Kakar took to social media and shared a picture of herself with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, where the couple can be seen seated in the car wearing masks.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 3, 2020, 6:17 PM IST
Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently stepped out of the house and shared a picture on social media. In the picture, the couple can be seen seated in the car wearing masks.

Dipika shared the picture on Instagram stories and wrote, "Getting used to new normal.”

Earlier, the couple posted their Eid pictures on their respective handles and wished their followers Eid Mubarak.

Aao gale mile... #eidmubarak Styled by : @Rohitroy25th Outfit by : @laadoremumbai @bhavik_bafna

Eid mubarak.. Outfit - @frontierbazarr Styled by- @rohitroy25th

Recently, Shoaib shared picture with his car and wrote, "Your life isn’t yours, if you always care what others think."

Your life isn’t yours, If you always care what others think.

Shoaib and Dipika met on the set of their show Sasural Simar Ka, where the two played lead roles opposite each other.

Meanwhile, Dipika was last seen in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum along with Karan Grover. The last episode was aired in March, 2020. On the other hand, Shoaib last featured in Ishq Mein Marjawan. The show had Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma in the lead roles.

