GetWellSoonTHALA: Fans Pray for Ajith Kumar's Speedy Recovery as He Gets Injured Shooting Bike Stunt

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar recently encountered a minor accident shooting for his upcoming film Valimai. The actor is known to perform his own bike stunts and had a fall while filming an action scene in Chennai. As per latest reports, Ajith sustained only minor injuries and resumed the shooting. Only later did he visit the doctor. Reports say that when his motorbike skidded, Ajith sustained bruises on his arms and legs but started shooting again after taking a break of about twenty minutes.

All well, Ajith is being reported to have wrapped up his portions of Valimai in Chennai for now.

"An important scene featuring Ajith riding a superbike was shot in the city a few days ago. Unfortunately he had a fall from a bike and suffered minor injuries. However, he resumed shooting for the film immediately and has wrapped up his portions in the this schedule," reported a local daily.

Fans of the star quickly turned to social media to trend the hashtag #GetWellSoonTHALA as it gained more than 65,000 tweets in a few hours. Some were left concerned after the news surfaced but were happy to learn that Ajith is hale and hearty and Valimai shooting is on track.

Check out some of the tweets below:

#GetWellSoonTHALA

unga #Valimai-ya Paaka We are waiting



"Never Ever Give Up"- THALA

❣️❣️❣️ pic.twitter.com/LzhLIj4M2g — Ultimate King Sk (@UltimateKingsk2) February 19, 2020

THALA Suffered Minor injuries While Shooting For a Bike Stunt💔



With his bruises he continued the shoot & Only after the wrap he visited the doctor!!!#GetWellSoonTHALA ❤️#Valimai pic.twitter.com/etTnOyZzZH — Lokesh Kumaran (@Thala_Loki16) February 19, 2020

A BIKE Chase Shoot Leaves #Ajith Injured,Who is Known To Perform His Own BIKE Stunt For His Film, Recently Was involved in a MinorAccident While Shooting For #Valimai in Chennai,The Actor However,Resumed Shooting For The Film immediately &Has completed Shooting!#GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/rLMaetflP5 — தல ᵀʰᵃˡᵃ ᴿᵃˢᶦᵍᵃⁿ (@thalarasigan_ak) February 19, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more