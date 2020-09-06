Ghanashyam Nayak aka Nattu Kaka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Hospitalised for Surgery

Actor Ghanashyam Nayak, who is most popular for playing the role of Nattu Kaka in long running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been hospitalised and will undergo a surgery soon. He has reportedly developed a lump in his neck and will be treated for the ailment.

“A few days ago, Ghanashyam sir was detected with a lump in his neck, and the doctor advised surgery. He will recuperate soon and return back to the show. Nattu kaka is one of the interesting characters in the show and people love watching him. He is a senior actor and masses enjoy his comic timing. Nattu Kaka had also expressed his wish to continue working when the government barred 65 years of age from visiting sets," a source from the production house told Times Of India (via).

Ghanashyam had resumed the shoot for the comedy show when the lockdown restrictions were eased. But, he will now have to take a short break due to his condition.

Only recently, it has been revealed that TMKOC has undergone a cast change as Neha Mehta and Gurucharan Singh quit the show. Neha has been replaced by Sunayana Fozdar as the new Anjali Mehta and Balwinder Singh Suri has replaced Gurucharan as Sodhi.

Ghanashyam has been been part of TMKOC since the start. The show has completed 12 years after first episode aired on July 28 in 2008.