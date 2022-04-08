Ghani Twitter Review: Varun Tej-Starrer Fails to Live Up To Expectations?

Ghani, the much-anticipated film starring Varun Tej, hit the cinemas on April 8. Kiran Korrapati’s sports drama depicts a boxer whose life takes a difficult turn that alters his future forever. Varun as a boxer with his chiselled body is a fantastic visual delight in the voiceover of his cousin and actor Ram Charan. However, the film appears to have failed to deliver on the expectations of the viewers.

The performances, particularly Varun’s chemistry with the film’s leading lady Saiee Manjrekar, and action sequences were all positively received in the trailer.

Following the film’s premiere, as fans hurried to their local theatres to see the much-anticipated sports film, they began sharing their reviews on Twitter, expressing their thoughts about how much they enjoyed it. While some users were quite dissatisfied after watching the film, others stated that it was slow-paced and fairly uninteresting to watch.

A user rated the picture 1.5 stars and stated that it had an outdated plot with an old screenplay, terrible lines, and bad direction. Some fans voiced their dissatisfaction on Twitter by using sad and furious emojis. Many users suggested that the film has a weak first half but picks up a bit in the second.

#Ghani Below Par 1st HalfExpect interval Portion rest is slow paced and Boring@nimmaupendra Entry Was Good👍Lot Depends on 2Nd HalfHuge Plus @MusicThamanAnna Marana Mass BGM 👌@IAmVarunTej @SunielVShetty pic.twitter.com/G86LVNuKIe— Rajesh333 (@Rajesh33399) April 8, 2022

#Ghani review 1.5/5If this movie was released 10-15 years back it would still be a disaster. Outdated plot, screenplay and dialogues makes it difficult for the audience to engage. Gone case @IAmVarunTej #GhaniReview— Censor Buzz (@Censor_Buzz) April 8, 2022

#Ghani good first half ,👍— S Narasimha Prasad (@SNarasimhaPras2) April 8, 2022

#Ghani ReviewSECOND HALF: A decent second half with few high moments here n there 🙂#VarunTej has done a remarkable job with his physique & Acting👍 Casting - Good✌️ Music & BGM - #SSThaman Ramp🔥 Boxing Scenes are decent👍#GhaniReview #GhaniMovie #Upendra #SunielShetty pic.twitter.com/HtC0KJPNeT — Swayam Kumar (@SwayamD71945083) April 7, 2022

Not even a single scene in the entire movie excites you the narration stays flat..Zero emotional connect Sports Drama2.39/5 😤 #GhaniReview — RRRczone (@Rczone999) April 8, 2022

Ghani was originally scheduled to be released on February 25, but it was postponed for factors best known to the makers. The movie features Jagapathi Babu, Upendra, Suniel Shetty and Nadhiya in supporting roles.

S.Thaman scored the film’s music, and George C.Williams handled the cinematography, while Marthand K Venkatesh is credited with editing the film. On a related topic, Varun was coached for the film by retired boxer Tony Jeffries.

Notably, Ghani is the leading man’s first project since the pandemic. Gaddalakonda Ganesh, an action-comedy drama released in 2019, was his last film. Renaissance Pictures and Allu Bobby Company financed the film.

