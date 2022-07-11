Ghar Waapsi: Vishal Vashishtha Starrer Will Resonate With All Millennials Living Away from Home; Watch Trailer

The trailer of Dice Media’s latest series, Ghar Waapsi is here. Starring Vishal Vashishtha, Akanksha Thakur, Atul Srivastava, Vibha Chibber, Saad Bilgrami, and Anushka Kaushik, the web series portrays the life of a young man from Indore working in Bangalore who is back home, after losing his job. The slice-of-life drama would probably resonate with all the young professionals who are away from home for work, and now dabbles with the question about whether the job was worth staying away from family.

The series seem to be asking the professionals to take a deep breath, sit and slow down with its storyline. The light-hearted family drama based in Indore, shows a middle-class family of five coming together as they each learn something about life, relationships and aspirations from each other, presenting a joyous journey of healing and finding direction. See the trailer here:

Ghar Waapsi has been directed by Ruchir Arun. Talking about the series, he said, “With Ghar Waapsi, we bring before the audience a fun, light-hearted tale of going back to one’s roots. At a time when most of us have moved to different cities in pursuit of our ambitions, revisiting our roots can bring us solace and a much-needed break. With this story, we set out to share just this with laughter and emotions. The show is a breezy, cheerful watch that celebrates life and its uncertainties. Extremely happy to have had Disney+ Hotstar and Dice Media as a part of the journey to bring this unique story to viewers.”

Actor Vishal Vashishth, who plays the lead, said, “I am extremely excited about my role in Ghar Waapsi. It seems like a simple character on the surface, but the simple roles are the most challenging. Working with veteran actors like Atul Srivastava and Vibha Chibber for this Disney+ Hotstar show helped me discover a lot about my art. Working with Dice Media has always been a great experience. Hoping the tale of the character connects with the audience.”

The series will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 22nd

