Ghar Wapsi to Home Shanti, 7 Best Web Series To Watch With Family

After the evolution of OTT, there’s no shortage of films and series to watch. But what and where to watch is the actual problem. But that’s where we come to your rescue. We have listed out for you the seven best web series streaming on SonyLiv, Hotstar, ZEE5, and Amazon Prime Video. And you can include them in your family time as well.

The Great Wedding of Munnes:

Featuring a talented star cast of Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh, and Paresh Ganatra, the web series is a must-watch for all. This 10-episode series is a family drama and revolves around Abhishek Banerjee’s character Munnes. You can watch it on the Voot app.

Top showsha video

Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Waapsi:

Vaibhav Tatvawadi, Akash Makhija, and Alka Amin-starrer touched the hearts of many. The SonyLiv web series depicts the story of a young man who is on a journey to find his roots.

Ghar Waapsi:

The family drama directed by Ruchir Arun stars Vishal Vashishtha, Anushka Kaushik, Akanksha Thakur, Vibha Chibber, and Atul Srivastava in the lead roles. The Disney+Hotstar web series revolves around Shekhar (Vishal Vashishtha), who returns to his hometown after getting fired from his high-paying job in Bengaluru. However, he decides to keep it a secret from his family.

Home Shanti:

Another Disney+Hotstar starring Manoja Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in lead is perfect to watch with family. It depicts the momentous journey of a family to make their dream home.

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

The comedy-drama, streaming on ZEE5, stars many veteran and talented actors including Soha Ali Khan, Lara Dutta, Naseeruddin Shah, Raghuveer Yadav, Kritika Kamra, and Dino Morea. The mix of comedy with emotions is the bedrock of this series.

PariWar:

The family drama with a talented cast of Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Yashpal Sharma, Sadiya Siddiqui, Nidhi Singh, and Vijay Raaz is about a loving father Kashiram Narayan (Gajraj Rao) who misses his wayward quarrelsome children and will stop at nothing to make sure they come home

Panchayat:

The more you say, the less it is for the Jitendra Kumar-starrer web series. The comedy-drama which is set in the backdrop of a remote village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh is simply a delight to watch. The two-season web series streaming on Amazon Prime Video captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek, who joins as secretary of the Phulera Panchayat office due to a lack of better job options.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here