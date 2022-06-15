Ghoomer: Makers Drop Abhishek Bachchan, Sayami Kher’s Intriguing First Look from R Balki Film

Three months after making the announcement of their upcoming R Balki film Ghoomer, the makers of the film dropped an intriguing first look featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Sayami Kher. Ghoomer is a story of a coach and his prodigy. Abhishek will be seen playing Saiyami’s coach in the film. The first look still also features the lead actors caught in an intense moment.

Sayami took to Twitter and unveiled the first look that showcases the bond between Abhishek and Saiyami. The first look still from Ghoomer features the Mirzya actor in an intense expression, as she stood next to Abhishek Bachchan who plays the role of her coach in the film. Along with the first look, the actress penned a heartfelt note about the film and its journey. She wrote, “A project with some of the nicest people I’ve met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I’ve played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer.”

Check Ghoomer’s first look here:

A project with some of the nicest people I've met. That let me play a sport that I love. That let me play one of the most challenging roles I've played thus far; both emotionally & physically. It feels too good to be true. And I hope to continue playing even more. Ghoomer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzoUeskgDf — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 15, 2022

Interestingly, Saiyami has even played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. The actress even made it to the national team selection, but she opted for the badminton state championships instead. Saiyami Kher is also a part of Tahira Kashyap’s upcoming movie ‘Sharmaji Ki Beti’ and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary’s ‘Faadu’. While ‘Ghoomer’ is being directed by R. Balki and also stars Shabana Azmi in a significant role.

On February 5, on the occasion of his birthday, the Dhoom actor took to social media and announced that he has begun shooting for filmmaker R Balki’s upcoming movie titled Ghoomer.

At the time, Abhishek had dropped a picture of a clapboard which was placed in front of Lord Ganesha’s picture. The clapboard mentioned the film’s and the director’s name on it. Sharing the picture, Abhishek wrote, “Can’t ask for a better birthday present! Birthdays are best spent, working. Ghoomer. Now spinning!”

Meanwhile, Abhishek was recently seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film that had been released on an OTT platform managed to win hearts and received great reviews on social media. Besides this, Abhishek also will be returning with the next season of Breathe: Into The Shadows.

