Ghoomketu Teaser: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Aspiring Bollywood Writer Meets Anurag Kashyap's Lazy Cop

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap are all set to entertain audiences in a quirky comedy film called Ghoomketu. The ZEE5 Original film's teaser was launched on Friday, showing Nawazuddin as an aspiring writer who comes to Mumbai to work in Bollywood.

Anurag Kashyap plays a policeman who would rather have his responsibilities be handed over to someone else. He is tasked with finding Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin's character in the film. While he is reluctant about taking up the case, Ghoomketu lands up at his police station on his own, much to his surprise.

The teaser also shows glimpses of Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Ranveer Singh. Nawazuddin shared the teaser, saying, "Bollywood mein aisa writer aur aisi kahaani, naa kabhi the, naa kabhi aayenge!"

The Ghoomketu teaser opens with Nawazuddin introducing himself as a scriptwriter who arrives in Mumbai to fulfil his dreams of working in films. A glimpse of him enjoying a conversation with a bhelpuriwala to explain the spirit of Mumbai is interesting.

Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), Ghoomketu will release on ZEE5 on May 22. It also stars Ila Arun as Ghoomketu's aunt along with Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna. Actors Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani will also be seen in a brief appearance in the film.