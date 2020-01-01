Ghost Stories Movie Review: Netflix's New Year Release Will Reel You in Instantly
Ghost Stories is experimental but not overwhelming. The directors have tied individual short films together with good production value and vision.
Image: Instagram
Ghost Stories
Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Mrunal Thakur, Sukant Goel, Aditya Shetty and Eva Amreet
Directors: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap
Along the lines similar to Lust Stories, Ghost Stories is experimental but not overwhelming. The directors have tied individual short films together with good production value and vision, and as twisted fate would have it, also reflects with the protagonists in the stories. Unprecedented tragedy strikes when you least expect it.
There is monster horror plus post apocalyptic theme, psychological thriller and supernatural horror spread over four different segments. Given that not all are striking originals, they do seem well in the mix with their tropes. Cinematic images and visuals keep you hooked and your worst fears come alive on screen. Since they are well thought out stories and relatable characters, you feel reality and fiction blurring and if that is 'horror', Ghost Stories is true to its ominous taste.
New films directly throw you into a different sub-genre and an entirely new setting, each with its own slow burn narrative, and before you know it becomes engrossing, if not a horror fest. Sukant Goel has delivered a decent performance in his segment and keeps the tension palpable and viewers pulsating. Child artists Aditya Shetty and Eva Amreet emerge as the best features in the lot. Scream queens Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Sobhita Dhulipala keep you engaged in their characters and somehow make Ghost Stories a love it or hate it kind of feature that isn't even half bad for a streaming original.
Netflix has begun the year on a decent front. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap should really think of making these collaborations into sequels or cinematic universes, promoting newer, fresher glimpses into life as we don't know it. You may definitely catch up with Ghost Stories if you are an admirer of such content.
Rating: 3/5
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kiss Your Lover at Midnight, Don't Eat Lobster: How New Years Superstitions Came into Being
- Films of the Decade: Why Peepli Live Represents the Year 2010 in Hindi Cinema
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- MG ZS EV First Drive Review: Watch Out for this Electric SUV!