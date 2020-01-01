Ghost Stories Movie Review: Netflix's New Year Release Will Reel You in Instantly

Ghost Stories

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Surekha Sikri, Mrunal Thakur, Sukant Goel, Aditya Shetty and Eva Amreet

Directors: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap

Along the lines similar to Lust Stories, Ghost Stories is experimental but not overwhelming. The directors have tied individual short films together with good production value and vision, and as twisted fate would have it, also reflects with the protagonists in the stories. Unprecedented tragedy strikes when you least expect it.

There is monster horror plus post apocalyptic theme, psychological thriller and supernatural horror spread over four different segments. Given that not all are striking originals, they do seem well in the mix with their tropes. Cinematic images and visuals keep you hooked and your worst fears come alive on screen. Since they are well thought out stories and relatable characters, you feel reality and fiction blurring and if that is 'horror', Ghost Stories is true to its ominous taste.

New films directly throw you into a different sub-genre and an entirely new setting, each with its own slow burn narrative, and before you know it becomes engrossing, if not a horror fest. Sukant Goel has delivered a decent performance in his segment and keeps the tension palpable and viewers pulsating. Child artists Aditya Shetty and Eva Amreet emerge as the best features in the lot. Scream queens Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Sobhita Dhulipala keep you engaged in their characters and somehow make Ghost Stories a love it or hate it kind of feature that isn't even half bad for a streaming original.

Netflix has begun the year on a decent front. Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Anurag Kashyap should really think of making these collaborations into sequels or cinematic universes, promoting newer, fresher glimpses into life as we don't know it. You may definitely catch up with Ghost Stories if you are an admirer of such content.

Rating: 3/5

