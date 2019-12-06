Take the pledge to vote

Ghost Stories Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Will Make You Scream in Horror

A week after the introductory video announcement of Ghost Stories by its four directors-- Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, Netflix has now released the first teaser.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 6, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Ghost Stories Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala Will Make You Scream in Horror
A week after the introductory video announcement of Ghost Stories by its four directors-- Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, Netflix has now released the first teaser.

A week after the introductory video announcement of Ghost Stories by its four directors-- Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, Netflix has now released the first teaser. The films will be an anthology of four horror stories, similar to the way Lust Stories was produced.

The four short films will have an ensemble cast, including names like Sobhita Dhulipala, Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Raghubir Yadav, Avinash Tiwary, Surekha Sikri, Sukant Goel, and popular Internet star Kusha Kapila. Ghost Stories is set to release on the OTT platform on January 1, 2020.

“Your fears will find you,” is the tagline used to describe the 30-second-long clip. Watch the teaser here:

Karan Johar shared the teaser on Instagram and wrote, “Who's afraid of a little terror? You will be. #GhostStories #YourFearsWillFindYou”

The ensemble director’s last Netflix film Lust Stories made their way to Emmy’s International nominations, although they didn’t win any award.

This is the third time when the four filmmakers have worked on a project together. ‘Bombay Talkies’ was the first project where they collaborated to celebrate 100 years of Indian cinema. Just like the previous projects, ‘Ghost Stories’ has also been produced by Flying Unicorn Entertainment, with RSVP's Ronnie Screwvala.

