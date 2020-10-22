'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' To Pushed Back To June 2021

Los Angeles: Sony and Columbia Pictures have decided to delay Jason Reitman’s upcoming movie “Ghostbusters: Afterlife”. The new film is a direct sequel to Bill Murray’s iconic supernatural comedy movies “Ghostbusters” (1984) and “Ghostbusters II” (1989).

“Afterlife” was previously scheduled to open in July this year but got postponed to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie has been further pushed back by three months and will now release on June 11, 2021 in the US.

Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as “Juno” and “Up in the Air”, has directed and produced the latest installment of the popular franchise. He also co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan. The filmmaker’s father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original “Ghostbusters” films which featured Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.

Murray and Aykroyd, along with Sigourney Weaver, are reprising their roles for the new film. Returning members also include Annie Potts and Ernie Hudson. Actors Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and McKenna Grace are the new entrants.