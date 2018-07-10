Ghoul Trailer: Military Interrogation Gets Supernatural in Gleefully Chilling Netflix's First Indian Horror Series

Netflix has unveiled the trailer of Radhika Apte's new series Ghoul. From the makers of Insidious, Get Out and Udta Punjab-- the horror miniseries is about a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation centre and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets. You can fight the demons of this world but what about the ones that aren't?Based on Arabic folklore, Ghoul is set at a covert detention center at which military officials question and often torture suspected terrorists. Nida (Rathika Apte), a newly minted interrogator who turned in her own father as an anti-government activist, arrives at the center to discover that some of these terrorists are not of this world, and she must fight for not just the truth behind the military's hyper-nationalist goals, but for her survival in the face of demons, both human and not.The miniseries also features Manav Kaul of Tumhari Sulu fame.