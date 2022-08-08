Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein Trolled For Showing Delivery Scene Inspired From Film

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein narrates the story of Virat Chavan, an IPS officer, who falls in love with Sai Joshi. The serial started on a promising note, but after sometime it was criticized by many for promoting a regressive outlook. Recently, the Star Plus show was subjected to trolling after showing ACP Virat Chavan helping her sister-in-law Patralekha for delivery of her baby.

Sai Joshi, who is working as a doctor, instructed Virat through video calling how to help in Patralekha’s delivery. Audiences are highly critical of this sequence. Viewers are criticizing the channel Star Plus for permitting this kind of sequence to be aired. Another user pointed out the absurdity of delivering the baby on a dining table. Many viewers also wrote about how a pregnant woman was left all alone at home.

Some fans also suggested Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt to avoid doing this kind of content. Many viewers expressed anguish at the fact that how Virat can help his sister-in-law in delivery. According to another user, the idea for this track has been lifted from the film 3 Idiots.

It remains to be seen how makers respond to these reviews.

According to reports, besides Patralekha, Sai’s pregnancy track will also be seen. After the pregnancy track, Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein is going to see a generation leap of 8 years.

Ayesha Singh essays the role of Sai Joshi. Neil Bhatt portrays ACP Virat Chavan’s role. Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt enacts Patralekha’s character. Siddharth Bodke, Anjana Nathan, Sachin Shroff and others are playing important characters in the film.

This TV show is bankrolled by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. This serial started broadcasting on October 5, 2020. It was loved initially, but soon the audience heavily criticized the serial for promoting negativity. Viewers were also critical of the episode’s length and plot going haywire.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here