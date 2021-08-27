Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi Abused on Social Media for Her Character

Online trolling and hate on social media have been increasing with each passing day. The most affected people by virtual hate are celebrities. Recently, actress Aishwarya Sharma was not only trolled but also received death threats because of the character she plays in a TV serial. The reason behind such nasty comments and trolling on social media is because she is portraying the character of the ‘other woman’ in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the serial, the leading couple is played by Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. The catch here is that Aishwarya and Neil are a real-life couple and she likes to express her love for Neil on social media.

In a recent interview with E Times, Aishwarya revealed that she is afraid of checking her social media accounts as the amount of abuse that she is getting is too much. The actress revealed, “If I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me. I am engaged to Neil, who plays my co-star in the serial. I cannot help that. I like posting about him on my account, but then they call me an insecure woman. I am marrying Neil in real life and I would request people to accept this fact now. I am scared to open my social media account.”

Voicing her concern about the unpleasant atmosphere created on the virtual media, Aishwarya added that the dislike of the audience should remain to her character. Posting hate comments and writing nasty things about her personal life is not fair. She also went on to say that the people will have to accept that Neil is my partner in real life and we plan to get married too.

Aishwarya said, “It is very upsetting. People need to realize that I am playing a fictional character. They hurl abuses and make comments like I deserve to die. Apart from sending me direct messages, people tag me while making nasty remarks. I mean bit** has become my second name of sorts online. Also, if I post anything online related to my personal life, they start harassing me."

Meanwhile, the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is said to be a remake of a Bengali show Kusum Dola. Other known actors in the show include Shailesh Datar, Mitali Nag, Yash Pandit, Mridul Kumar, Kishori Sahane among others.

