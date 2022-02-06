Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actress Kishori Shahane Meets With Car Accident

Actress Kishori Shahane, who plays the character of ‘Bhavani Chavan’ in ‘Gum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’, met with a near-fatal car accident on Saturday. The actress and her family escaped unhurt after their car collided with a truck on a highway.

The actress took to her Instagram account to share an update about her well-being. Posting a short note alongside the pictures of her damaged car, she wrote, “Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed, lives saved… God Bless… Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless." (sic)

Yamini Malhotra, who played ‘Shivani’ in the popular Star Plus serial, expressed concern while commenting on Kishori’s post. Actors Adish Vaidya and Sheetal Maulik also reacted to the post with messages of concern for the actress. Adish wrote “Thank god u both are fine”, while Sheetal responded with a “This was major @kishorishahane thank god no one was hurt.” Her fans also flooded her comments section with messages of relief. One user wrote, “Thank god, you are safe!" Another one commented, “Take care, ma’am."

Kishori Shahane plays the role of ACP Virat Chavan’s (Neil Bhatt) aunt in the show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’. Bhavani’s quirky chemistry with Pakhi, Sai, and Virat is often seen in the show. Kishori Shahane is active in the entertainment world for the last three decades. She has worked on many superhit projects till now. Kishori is a bigger name in the Marathi cinema. She is also a trained classical and folk dancer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.