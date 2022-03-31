Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Balika Vadhu Fame Sachin Shroff To Enter Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh's Show?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows. The show has been maintaining the second spot of the TRP chart for almost a year now. However, if reports are to be believed the show will soon have a new entry.

As reported by TellyChakkar, Balika Vadhu fame Sachin Shroff will soon be entering the show. Reportedly, Sachin will be playing the role of Shivani’s (played by Tanvi Thakkar) fiance. He is likely to make his entry in the show amid the Holi celebration.

For the unversed, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin airs on Star Plus. It is a remake of a Bengali show titled Kusum Dola and is produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma, Kishori Shahane, and Yash Pandit among others.

Sachin Shroff has worked in several television shows including Balika Vadhu, Sinndoor Tere Naam Ka, Tumhari Paakhi, and Anudamini among others. The actor also participated in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2008 with his former wife and actress Juhi Parmar. Sachin was last seen in MX Player’s Aashram which also starred Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, and Darshan Kumar among others.

Talking about Sachin’s personal life, he was married to Juhi Parmar but the two parted ways in 2018. Later, in an interview with ETimes, the actor mentioned that it was a one-sided relationship. “The divorce happened with mutual consent, amicably and in a dignified manner. Unfortunately, and by Juhi’s own public admission, she was never in love with me. One-sided relationships are doomed from the beginning. It’s said, ‘It’s better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all’. But the fact is that it hurts to have been in a loveless marriage. Nothing I did could make Juhi love me," he had said.

