Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Iconic Actress Rekha to Make Special Appearance?

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular television shows and it’s not surprising at all. Laced with an intriguing storyline and amazing plot twists, viewers all over are hooked on this delightful show. The love story of Virat and Sai has been a favorite with the audience, since its start. No wonder, all fans are head over heels in love with ‘SaiRat’ The upcoming twist has made the audiences more curious for the upcoming ‘Maha Saptah’ that begins from today.

Iconic actress Rekha is closely associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. With her recent magical appearance in the promo, fans are talking non-stop about the elegance and love that Rekha brings along with her. There seems to be an exciting development in the show. A source shared, “Rekhaji might be making a special appearance on the show after shooting for the second promo. The response to the promo has been amazing. With such a fantastic twist in the script, it’s only natural that the makers will want to do all that’s possible to make the Maha Saptah a huge success.”

Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are eagerly waiting for the events to unfold. There are a million questions about Sai and Virat, played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Sigh. Will their love story hit a speed bump? Will Virat never confess his feelings towards Sai? The great reveal begins tonight at 8.00 pm only on Star Plus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here