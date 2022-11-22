Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Star Neil Bhatt Keeps Wife Aishwarya Sharma Close In Adorable Pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are one of the cutest couples in the television industry. They often share adorable pictures and videos of themselves on social media giving fans a glimpse of their personal life. On Tuesday, Aishwarya Sharma shared adorable pictures from their recent photoshoot and it’s too cute to miss.

In the string of pictures, the duo can be seen striking cute poses with each other. From intense poses to some fun ones, they haven’t missed a pose as they enjoy posing with each other. Aishwarya is seen sporting a salmon pink embellished kurta along with a similar dupatta and cream-coloured bottoms with an embroidered hem. She completed her look with minimal jewellery consisting of bangles, earrings and a Mangal sutra. Neil, on the other hand, sported a white shirt along with white pants. He paired the look with a salmon pink blazer and floral pocket square.

Along with the pictures, she wrote, “Thode badamaash ho tum, thode naadaan ho tum, haan magar ye sach hai, hamaaree jaan ho tum. [You are a little badass, you are a little innocent, but it is true, you are my life]".

Fans were super happy on seeing the pictures and praised the duo with sweet messages.

One of the users wrote, “Cute couple”. Another user wrote, “you both look so good together. Stay the same always".

A third user wrote, “Kabhi nazar na lage is pyari si jodi ko. [May this lovely couple never get an evil eye]".

Some users also commented with hearts, fire, love-struck and many happy emoticons.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma star in the critically acclaimed television programme Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is one of the TV shows with the highest TRP in the country and has been winning hearts for the past two years. In the popular TV programme, Neil portrays Virat Chavan and Aishwarya Sharma plays Pakhi. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has endured everything, including both audience love and criticism. The show airs on StarPlus at 8 pm.

