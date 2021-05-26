Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: These Actresses Initially Rejected Ayesha Singh’s Role

The Star Plus daily soap Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is currently one of the most loved shows on Indian television. With an outstanding cast of Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma, the drama has always found takers. Because of this, the daily soap is always successful in retaining a spot in the top 5 shows' list.

Other serials including Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Imli, Yeh Rista Kya Kehlata Hai, and Kumkum Bhagya have also been on the list.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which is a remake of the Bengali series Kusum Dola, is continuously progressing on the TRP charts. A love triangle with all sorts of complications, the daily soap has many renowned artists of the Marathi industry. It has a good blend of family values and politics, love, appropriate drama, and dwells into the world of lawbreakers. With the intense drama and strong storyline, the show has been successful in garnering audiences' attention.

Ayesha is playing the role of Sai, a fearless, intelligent, and academically bright woman. However, not everyone knows that Ayesha got her hands on the role after several famous actresses rejected it.

Swaragini fame Tejasswi Prakash was offered Sai's role but she had to turn down the offer to fulfill her old commitments.Nia Sharma,famous for debunking preconceived notions in the industry, was also approached for the role. But owing to her busy schedule, she did not accept the role. Nia was busy shooting for Jamai Raja 2.0, which is a romantic-thriller web series, airing on ZEE5.

Sanaya Irani, who has done lead roles in several top daily soaps, was also reached out for Sai’s role. But the actress thought that she will not be able to fit in the role. Ishita Ganguly did not accept the role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as she was busy with serial Radha Krishna.

Jennifer Winget captivated the hearts of audiences with her acting in Beyhadh. When the actress was offered this role, she rejected it because she wanted to work in a big-budget serial.

