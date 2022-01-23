Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Yash Pandit Marries Girlfriend Mahima Mishra In Intimate Ceremony, See Pics

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Yash Pandit has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Mahima Mishra in Mumbai. The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday night at the JW Marriot and pictures from the intimated ceremony were surfaced online. The ceremony was an intimate affair, with only a few family members and friends reportedly attending it.

In the pictures, Yash was seen wearing a white sherwani and dhoti. He sported a traditional red pagdi and dupatta around his neck. Meanwhile, the bride opted for a traditional red lehenga. Yash’s sister, singer Shweta Pandit has shared a few pictures from the ceremony. Yash was seen taking pictures with the wedding guests and posing for the camera even when the wedding rituals were taking place.

Pictures from also what appears to be their pre-wedding ceremony surfaced online, showing Mahima dressed in a golden gown while Yash looked handsome in a blue blazer suit. Unfortunately, none of the cast members of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were spotted in these pictures. But Jackie Shroff was seen attending the ceremony.

According to India Today, Yash and Mahima met in 2015, at a common friend’s birthday party. They befriended each other and eventually started dating. The couple got engaged in December 2021, in Uttar Pradesh. At the time, Yash took to Instagram and shared a picture from the ceremony along with the caption, “Here’s to whatever tomorrow brings and here’s to you my love. With the blessings of our families it gives me immense joy in sharing this moment, seeking your love and prayers. #Engaged."

While Yash pursues a career in acting, his wife Mahima isn’t a part of the industry. She currently works as a risk analyst in Mumbai. Yash currently stars in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as Dr Pulkit Deshpande. He has previously appeared on shows such as Hum Dono Hain Alag Alag,

