Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein's Kishori Shahane Disappointment Over Son Not Getting a Break

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein actor Kishori Shahane has expressed disappointment over her son not getting a break in films. Shahane believes that her son Bobby Vij, 25, deserves a break in the film industry. “Since he was a kid, my son has been involved with theatre. Bobby, we believe, deserves to be recognized and given a break," she said. “If we’ve devoted decades of our lives to the profession, at the very least, my son should be given a platform."

The actor further added that she “doesn’t comprehend the word nepotism."

“Back in the day, my husband, (film director) Deepak Balraj, offered a break to several newcomers, including actors and singers," Shahane adds, listing names like (singer) Baba Sehgal, (actors) Ronit Roy, and Ali Asgar. “We gave them a platform," she continues. “However, making a career in Bollywood has grown extremely difficult in recent years."

“We are confident in his abilities. He’s a true all-rounder. He piques the curiosity of everyone with whom he talks. They speak for hours, but kahin na kahin baat ruk ruk jaati hai," says Shahane about his son.

Despite her connections, the actor has yet to introduce her son to the industry’s bigwigs. “I haven’t yet taken Bobby to see anyone." But I’ll begin introducing him to everyone soon," she added.

Shahane is a well-known face in the Hindi and Marathi film industries, having worked for nearly three decades. She is now working on Star Plus’ popular show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein as Virat’s (Neil Bhatt) aunt. Kishore Sahane is married to film director Deepak Balraj Vij. Shahane and Deepak came closer during the filming of Hafta Band, directed by the latter. The two later decided to get married. She rose to fame with her roles in serials such as Ghar Ek Mandir, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, and Sindoor.

