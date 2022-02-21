Ghum Hai Kisikye Pyaar Meiin Fame Neil Bhatt Shares Unseen of Haldi Ceremony Pictures With Aishwarya Sharma | Check Here

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the cutest couples. They often share adorable pictures and videos of themselves on social media. On Monday, the two actors took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped unseen pictures from their Haldi ceremony.

In the pictures, Neil Bhatt looks charming as always dressed in a yellow kurta pajama. On the other hand, Aishwarya Sharma looks prettiest in a yellow suit and colourful mojaris. She accessorised her look with hand accessories, necklace, maang tika, and earrings. “Let your love shine bright,” the caption of the pictures read. Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section and call Neil-Aishwarya the ‘best television jodi’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt (@aisharma812)

For the unversed, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma met on sets of their show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fell in love with each other. In the show, Neil plays the role of a cop named Virat, whereas Aishwarya essays the role of his past love and now sister-in-law named Pakhi. The two actors made their relationship official by sharing their Roka ceremony pictures on social media last year. The duo tied the knot in November 2021 in Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

“I am a very simple guy who belongs to a simple family and just like a normal Gujarati guy, I like keeping things to myself only. Marriage for me is very sacred. I didn’t want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married, rather I wanted Neil, a simple guy getting married. And so I kept the wedding celebrations really simple and I enjoyed everything thoroughly. I never intended to keep my wedding a secret, but before it happened, I really didn’t want to talk about it. Having said that, marriage for us was a roller coaster ride as we were also shooting for a daily as leads,” Neil Bhatt had said during an interaction with ETimes TV last year.

Recently, Neil and Aishwarya also celebrated their first valentine’s day after marriage and dropped a series of romantic pictures on social media. “Happy Valentine’s Day my ball of energy!! @aisharma812 Stay happy and keep laughing," Neil had written while sharing the pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Meanwhile, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma will also participate in a reality show titled Smart Jodi. The show will air on Star Plus and not many details about it have been announced so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.