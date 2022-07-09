'Gift to Next Generation': Karthi on Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I

“I’m sure many of us would have found history classes boring during our school days. But this film will remind us of our gigantic history,” said Karthi during the teaser launch event of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

The actor called the film a “gift for the next generation” from the director. In his speech during the teaser launch, Karthi added the period drama will mainly put focus on various reasons that elevate the feeling of Tamil pride. The actor also said that he can’t wait for the film to open up in theatres.

To launch the teaser of the film, the makers held a launch event on Friday at the Chennai trade centre and the speech delivered by Karthi was one of the highlights of the event.

The event was attended by all the star cast and crew of the film, including Jayam Ravi, Sarath Kumar, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, music director AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravivarman, director Mani Ratnam and others.

Meanwhile, Jayamohan, the narrator of the film, said, “We tried to make this film in one piece. But the story is big and is being developed in two parts. There is no chance of knowing the Cholas outside of Tamil Nadu in India. But, that’s only till September 30. After that, everyone will get to know about the Cholas through Ponniyin Selvan.

Following Karthi, Trisha said it was a pleasure to play Kundavai in Mani Ratnam’s directorial.

Jayam Ravi, who plays Arunmozhivarman in this movie, said that nothing better had happened in his life than in this movie.

A.R. Rahman, talking about the project, mentioned the film as ‘India’s film.’

The teaser of the much-awaited film, which has been made at a huge cost, has been released and is getting a lot of attention. The film will hit theatres on September 30 in five languages.

