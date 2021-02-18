Gifts Arrive at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Residence Ahead of Her Baby's Arrival

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan. According to various reports, Kareena is getting ready to deliver the baby anytime soon. Several members of her family including her mother Babita, sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan visited the actors earlier on Tuesday, and it was speculated that she would be admitted to the hospital today. However, the actress took to Instagram stories to share gifts she received for the new baby, indicating that she is still at her residence.

Kareena took to Instagram to share two stories thanking her friends and family for the gifts. One picture showed a tiny blanket, while the other showed an assortment of items.

Take a look below:

In a recent video shared by Indian paprazzo Viral Bhayani, a large gift could be seen being carried inside the actors' residence. The big blue and pink box made fans excited about the arrival of the new baby.

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children-- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump. She also has Karan Johar's magnum opus Takht in her pipeline. Saif, on the other hand, will be seen in Bhoot Police and Adipurush.