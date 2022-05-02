Gigi and Bella Hadid Support Prince Charles' Charity in New York City, Wear Breathtaking Ensembles

Gigi and Bella Hadid were spotted in New York City when they were attending the Prince’s Trust Global Gala on Thursday. The models turned up the heat as they turned up in contrasting yet equally gorgeous ensembles. Gigi Hadid opted for a bright pink outfit, while Bella Hadid came in all black.

According to People, the sisters’ outfits, from their hair-dos to their makeup, was beyond perfection. Gigi Hadid went for a number from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection which Harper’s Bazaar dubbed as, “dopamine dressing.” The designer ensemble was pink and sequined which complimented the model’s features. Hadid chose to accessorise with Valentino’s signature platforms and kept the theme consistent with the designer as well as the shade and a pink handbag. The model left her platinum blonde hair free. The model chose a simple makeup with a neutral shade of pink that enhanced her lips and eyes.

Bella Hadid took a darker route and chose to channel her vintage Hollywood aesthetic through a black gown. The black gown is a far cry from its assumed simplicity. Hadid’s beautiful outfit is vintage Dior and was designed by Yves Saint Laurent in 1959. The model opted for sheer black gloves that completed her Old Hollywood aesthetic. She also wore black heels and accessorised with a beautiful necklace and matching earrings.

Other fashion icons like English supermodel Naomi Campbell, who wore an eye-catching and custom purple dress from Valentino and Kate Moss who opted for a simple blackk dress were present at the same charity event. Phoebe Dynevor and Lily James were also present, as reported by People.

Prince Charles’ Charity aims to tackle youth unemployment through education and employment programs. The star-studded charity event happened days before the Met Gala, the biggest night for fashion which is known for its A-lister guest list and the changing theme every year. The Met Gala 2022’s theme is “Gilded Glamour”, to pay homage to Old American fashion and is co-hosted by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram and Anna Wintour will continue their roles as honorary Met Gala co-chairs. The event will happen on 2nd May this year.

