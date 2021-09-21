Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's Daughter Turns One, Here's How Yolanda and Bella Hadid Wished Her

YolaAmerican supermodel Gigi Hadid and her partner and singer Zayn Malik celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Khai Hadid Malik on Sunday. Although the couple have maintained the privacy of their child and have not shared any picture of Khai revealing her face on social media, she continues to feature on Gigi and her family’s Instagram posts.

On Sunday, Gigi’s younger sister and model Bella Hadid posted a photo dump of Khai’s imageson Instagram as the family celebrated her first birthday. Bella posted a series of eight pictures of Khai on her Instagram handle and even though none of them revealed the child’s face, netizens did get to see how she had grown up over the course of one year.

The first picture showed Khai in an orange and white striped sweater as she sat in front of a collection of crystals in an open field. The following pictures showed Khai bonding with her aunt and mother atthe Hadid family’s Pennsylvania ranch. The last picture showed Gigi smiling at the camera in her daughter's playroom. One of the pictures also showed Khai being fed by Gigi while another showed different stages of her early days as an infant.

Captioning the post, Bella wished her niece a happy birthday and expressed her love for the child. “Happy Birthday to the greatest gift our family has ever been blessed with. I didn’t know my heart could grow this big!You make me smile when I’m sad and make me cry of happiness just because you are alive. I can’t wait to watch you grow into the most perfect specimen of all. Gigi Hadid and Zayn, thank you for my forever best friend.”

Commenting on Bella’s post, Khai’s maternal grandmother Yolanda Hadid wrote, “She loves her auntie.”

Yolanda also posted some unseen pictures of Khai on her social media handle to extend her birthday wishes to her granddaughter. The pictures shared by Yolanda showed how Khai has been growing up in close contact with nature and animals at the Hadid family’s farmhouse.

Yolanda captioned her Instagram post with endearing words as she wrote,” Happy first birthday to our Angel Khai. No words can express how much love and joy you have brought into our lives in just one year. I had to grow a whole other heart to absorb it all, you are such a magical little being that brings us smiles and blessings everyday."

Yolanda described Khai as the greatest gift of life and expressed her gratitude to her parents Gigi and Zayn.

Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn have been dating on and off since 2015. The model recently walked the New York Fashion Week. On the other hand, the former One Direction member has reportedly fourth solo album.

