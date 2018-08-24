English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Gigi Hadid Celebrates Eid with Zayn Malik’s Sister, Mother. See Photos
Gigi Hadid celebrated Eid ul Azha with boyfriend Zayn, his mother and sister at their Yorkshire home in the United Kingdom.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since 2015. (Image: Instagram/Zayn Malik)
One of the hottest couples worldwide, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik, celebrated Eid ul Azha together at his home in Yorkshire, UK, on Wednesday, quashing all speculations of tensions in their relationship.
Photos of the young couple, along with Zayn’s mother Trisha and sister Waliyha, have surfaced on social media. Even Gigi and Waliyha shared the images as their Instagram stories.
Gigi stunned in a bright orange trendy kurti and white trousers, while Zyan looked dapper in a white kurta and maroon pants that he teamed up with white sneakers.
Gigi and Zayn, who have been dating since 2015, broke up briefly for a few weeks in March this year only to be reunited again.
Gigi is the daughter of former American supermodel Yolanda and her ex-husband Mohamed Hadid, who is a popular Muslim Palestinian-American real estate developer. Though Gigi has never spoken about her faith, her younger sister Bella, in a 2017 interview with Porter, described her father as a religious man, saying “he always prayed with us.” She also claimed that she was a proud Muslim.
Meanwhile, opening about his religious inclinations, Zayn told the Evening Standard in 2017: “I’m not currently practicing but I was raised in the Islamic faith, so it will always be with me, and I identify a lot with the culture. But I’m just me. I don’t want to be defined by my religion or my cultural background.”
