Gigi Hadid Goes Topless In Sizzling New Bikini Shoot, Covers Her Modesty With a Bunny; See Pics

Gigi Hadid set Instagram on fire by sharing some bold, topless pictures on the platform. The model is promoting a new line of bikinis and decided to slip into a few herself and shared pictures of the outfits. In the first pictures, Gigi appeared to be wearing nothing but a blue skirt. Seemingly posing topless, Gigi hid her modesty with the help of a bunny.

In another set of pictures, Gigi was seen wearing a yellow bikini set while posing by a tree. The third set of pictures featured Gigi wearing a white and red printed bikini while the last set had her showing off her summer body in a yellow bikini set.

Her sister, model Bella Hadid doubled up as her cheerleader. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Sold." Fans too were impressed with the pictures. “GIGI IS SERVING," a fan commented. “Omg Gigi so hottttt," added another.

Gigi recently walked the red carpet of the MET Gala 2022. The supermodel walked the carpet wearing a Versace outfit. She was seen wearing a red corset jumpsuit with a giant matching cape over it. The outfit led to several memes but was undoubtedly one of the best looks of the night.

Besides the MET appearance, Gigi also recently made headlines as she celebrated Mother’s Day by sharing pictures with her and her former partner Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai. She shared a picture with Khai and wrote, “So proud to be hers."

Gigi and Zayn welcomed Khai in 2020. However, last year, the couple split after an alleged altercation between Gigi’s mom Yolanda Hadid and Zayn. While the former couple is yet to talk about their break-up, Zayn had issued a statement about reports of his fight with Yolanda at the time. “As you all know, I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private place for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," he had said.

