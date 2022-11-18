Gigi Hadid Poses In Bikini, Relishes On Food And Holds Daughter Khai In Lap In Pics from Summer of 2022

Supermodel Gigi Hadid summed up her Summer 2022 in a new photo dump that she called her ‘lost summer files.’ The 27-year-old took to Instagram to share a series of stunning pictures reminiscing unseen memories of the season that has now passed. Be it posing with daughter Khai or flaunting her bikini photos, her latest social media post covers it all. The show of memories began with a photo that sees her arms draped around British fashion editor Edward Enninful.

Donning a sparkly green two-piece set, the duo strikes a pose for the camera at an event attended by the two together. In the next picture, she sets the temperature soaring in a skimpy checkered bikini featuring her top patterned in alternating turquoise and black squares while the bottoms have similar patterns in red and black hues. Blonde hair tied in a neat braid, she shows off her signature bikini body while holding her finger around the stringy tie of her bikini bottoms.

Part of her summer was also made beautiful by her daughter Khai, as she shared a glimpse of the 2-year-old in a rare monochrome snap. Gigi holds her daughter in her arms as they walk across a beach together. Just like every other photo of her baby girl, even this one excludes the little munchkin’s face to protect her identity. Apart from this, the supermodel’s Summer was all about friends and delicious meals be it lobster servings or delicious pancakes. In one of the stills, her sister Bella Hadid can also be seen playing a game with their father.

While sharing the photo dump, Gigi expressed, “Some lost summer files because I can’t believe this year has gone by so fast & it’s getting too cold too quick.” Take a look at the photo here:

In September, Gigi Hadid sparked dating rumours with Titanic fame Leonardo DiCaprio after they were spotted together at several events. A report by Page Six claimed that the duo is just hanging out together but taking things slow at the time. A month later, they were reportedly seen canoodling at a party in Paris, post which they also attended the same Halloween bash. However, Gigi Hadid did not attend DiCaprio’s 48th birthday bash that took place a week ago in Beverly Hills.

