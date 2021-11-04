Gigi Hadid Posts First Time on Instagram Since Zayn Malik and Yolanda Hadid's Alleged Fight

Supermodel Gigi Hadid shared her first Instagram post since news of Zayn Malik’s alleged fight with her mother Yolanda Hadid made the headlines. In her post, Gigi has given a shoutout to the upcoming episode of Project Runway in which she features.

The supermodel shared three pictures from the sets. She looks stunning in a floral pantsuit as she poses for selfies with her hairstylist and make-up artist. She shared the post with the caption, “Tomorrow! @projectrunwaybravo 9/8c on @bravotv.” Project Runway is a fashion-based reality show. The show is currently in its 19th season and Gigi will feature in it as a guest judge.

Zayn Malik’s Sisters Come Out in Support of Their Brother After Allegations of Hitting Gigi Hadid’s Mother

Meanwhile, Zayn’s sisters have come out in support of their brother. Last week it was reported that the couple, who have been dating on and off for six years, parted ways after Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, alleged that Zayn attacked her. Zayn’s sisters Waliyha Azad and Safaa Malik stood by their brother’s side amidst all the allegations. Waliyha shared a quote on Instagram Stories which talked about karma and how it comes after everyone eventually. The quote further read, “You can’t get away with scr**ing people over your whole life, I don’t care who you are.”

The 28-year-old British singer had also issued a statement after the allegations against him were made public.

Zayn and Gigi are also parents to one-year-old daughter Khai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.