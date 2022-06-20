CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Gigi Hadid Shares 1st Pic Of Zayn Malik Since Split and Altercation With Yolanda, Fans Welcome The Post

Gigi Hadid wished Zayn Malik for Father's Day.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting their daughter Khai after their split. The couple broke up in 2021.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are co-parenting their daughter Khai following their split. While the now-former couple has kept their relationship post the split under the wraps, Gigi has revealed that Zayn has met their Khai post the split. Taking to Instagram on the occasion of Father’s Day, Gigi shared a rare picture of Zayn and Khai. Coincidentally, this also marked her first post regarding Zayn since their split last year.

Although the picture did not feature Zayn and Khai’s faces, the former One Direction singer’s tattooed arm confirmed that it was him. Gigi captioned the picture, “& Khai’s baba!!!” The picture followed a picture of Gigi with her father Mohamed Hadid. She had captioned the picture, “Happy Father’s Day to my sweet baba. I love you!”

Gigi Hadid shared a sweet post to wish Zayn Malik on Father's Day.
Seeing Zayn’s picture pop up on Gigi’s Instagram left ZiGi fans cheering.

Gigi and Zayn split shortly after it was reported that Zayn had an alleged altercation with Gigi’s mother Yolanda Hadid. Zayn addressed the reports of the altercation via a statement on social media. “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” an excerpt of the statement read.

first published:June 20, 2022, 15:58 IST