Gigi Hadid Shares Adorable Picture With Daughter as She Turns 4 Months Old

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik recently welcomed a baby girl, who turned four months old on Thursday. The supermodel took to Instagram stories to share an adorable picture of the new-born without showing her face.

She captioned the shot, "My girl. 4 months and the best kid."

Gigi has previously shared the baby's pictures many times, but has never shown her face. The couple have asked their fans to respect their daughter's privacy and have not even revealed her name.

Gigi and the former One Direction singer had welcomed their first child on September 24, 2020. Zayn tweeted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together."

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

The news of Gigi' pregnancy had leaked to the media in April 2020, days after her 25th birthday. Gigi had confirmed her pregnancy in the same month during an appearance on The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon: "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."